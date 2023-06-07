Here's When Air Quality Will Improve — But It's Going To Get Worse First, Forecasters Say

A red air quality alert (unhealthy) was issued across New Jersey, with a purple issue (very unhealthy) in greater Philadelphia due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires being pushed into the area.

The question on everyone's mind now: When will air quality improve?

According to Weather.com, hopefully this weekend. The region is expected to see a change in weather pattern, which is expected to change the wind direction and push remaining smoke out.

New Jersey meteorologist Joe Cioffi says "smoked filled skies will continue at least through Friday.

"The upper air storm in Eastern Canada will begin to slowly pull away to the east Saturday but there still will be enough of a northwest flow to keep us in smokey sunshine."

Residents are urged to limit time outdoors as much as possible until air quality improves.

Click here to check the air quality in your town.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.