Mostly Cloudy 54°

SHARE

Here's What's Replacing Demolished Nightclub Karma Made Famous On MTV's 'Jersey Shore'

Karma, the Seaside Heights nightclub that gained notoriety on MTV's "Jersey Shore" has been demolished.

Karma in Seaside Heights was demolished on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Karma in Seaside Heights was demolished on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

 Photo Credit: JP Melf
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The Wednesday, Dec. 27 knockdown of the club where the guys "beat up the beat," Snooki did backflips in a minidress, and Jenni urinated behind the bar was auctioned off in 2020 — and hasn't reopened since.

The knockdown is apparently in an effort to transform the borough into more of a family friendly town, News12 New Jersey reports.

Replacing the iconic nightclub at 419 Boulevard will be condominiums described as an "idyllic haven" and complete with an indoor pool, gym, and rooftop deck, according to the new development's website.

Perhaps, fit for Pauly, Vinny, Ronnie, Sammi, Jenni, Deena, or Snooki?

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE