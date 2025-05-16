Storm Threat Builds With Scattered Thunderstorms, Damaging Winds: Weekend Outlook

There will be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday, May 16, with an increased likelihood on Saturday, May 17, primarily in the afternoon into the evening. (See the two images above.)

However, the National Weather Service states that "confidence in timing and coverage" is uncertain.

"Despite the wet-sounding forecast moving forward in to this weekend, showers and thunderstorms may take up only a couple of hours of the day on average," according to AccuWeather.

There's good news for the second half of the weekend. After the system pushes out, it will be mostly sunny on Sunday, May 18 with seasonable temperatures.

Expect similar conditions on Monday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 20.

