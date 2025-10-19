Here's How NJ Ranks For Energy Efficiency In Nationwide Study

WalletHub released its 2025 list of the Most & Least Energy-Efficient States on Tuesday, Oct. 14. The personal finance website compared home and auto energy use across 48 states, excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

The study found that efficiency depends on more than just energy-saving habits.

"Energy efficiency doesn't just help save the planet – it also helps save you money by lowering the amount of electricity, gas, oil or other types of energy you need to consume," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "While there are some steps you can take to become more energy-efficient on your own, living in the right area can give you a big boost."

Lupo also said that each state has advantages for people looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

"For example, certain states have much better public transportation systems that minimize your need to drive, at least in big cities," he said. "Some places also have better-constructed buildings that retain heat better during the winter or stay cooler during the summer."

New York ranked No. 4 overall, only trailing Vermont, California, and Washington. The state was powered by the nation's second-highest auto efficiency score.

Massachusetts followed close behind at No. 5. While the Bay State topped New York with the best auto efficiency in the US, the Empire State had a higher home-energy efficiency ranking.

Maryland placed No. 19 overall, followed by New Jersey in 20th place and Connecticut in 24th. All three states were strong for auto efficiency, but posted lower scores in home efficiency.

Pennsylvania fell just outside the top half at No. 25, while Virginia ranked lower in 36th place.

"Energy efficiency reduces the total energy we need to stay at the same comfort level," said Erin Baker, an engineering professor at UMass Amherst. "This is particularly important in New England and other cold climates in the winter, when heating prices can get very high. Energy efficiency can also reduce the 'peak load' – the highest hours of demand, often during the hottest days of summer."

WalletHub also found that energy-efficient upgrades can cut a household's utility costs by up to 25% and reduce strain on power grids during peak demand.

You can click here to see the full study from WalletHub.

