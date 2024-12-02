Here's How Many Major Hurricanes Hit During 2024 Atlantic Season

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially ended on Saturday, Nov. 30, with above-average activity in terms of the number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes. In total, there were:
- 18 named storms
- 11 hurricanes
- 5 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher)
This season was about 34 percent above the long-term average for Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), which measures the strength and duration of tropical storms and hurricanes.
Below is a summary of the season’s named storms, with the 5 Cat 3 or higher hurricanes in bold:
- Tropical Storm Alberto (June 19-20) - Max Wind: 50 mph
- Major Hurricane Beryl (June 28 - July 9) - Max Wind: 165 mph
- Tropical Storm Chris (June 30 - July 1) - Max Wind: 45 mph
- Hurricane Debby (Aug. 3-9) - Max Wind: 80 mph
- Hurricane Ernesto (Aug. 12-20) - Max Wind: 100 mph
- Hurricane Francine (Sept. 9-12) - Max Wind: 100 mph
- Tropical Storm Gordon (Sept. 11-17) - Max Wind: 45 mph
- Major Hurricane Helene (Sept. 24-27) - Max Wind: 140 mph
- Hurricane Isaac (Sept. 26-30) - Max Wind: 105 mph
- Tropical Storm Joyce (Sept. 27 - Oct. 1) - Max Wind: 50 mph
- Major Hurricane Kirk (Sept. 29 - Oct. 7) - Max Wind: 145 mph
- Hurricane Leslie (Oct. 2-12) - Max Wind: 105 mph
- Major Hurricane Milton (Oct. 5-10) - Max Wind: 180 mph
- Tropical Storm Nadine (Oct. 19-20) - Max Wind: 60 mph
- Hurricane Oscar (Oct. 19-22) - Max Wind: 85 mph
- Tropical Storm Patty (Nov. 2-4) - Max Wind: 65 mph
- Major Hurricane Rafael (Nov. 4-10) - Max Wind: 120 mph
- Tropical Storm Sara (Nov. 14-18) - Max Wind: 50 mph
For more information, you can refer to the National Hurricane Center's summary report.
