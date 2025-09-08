Here's Every NJ Pizzeria Headed To Dave Portnoy's 'One Bite' Pizza Fest This Weekend

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is turning New York City into the pizza capital of the world this Saturday, Sept. 13, when his One Bite Pizza Festival takes over Randall’s Island Park.

With more than 40 of Portnoy’s highest-rated pizzerias dishing out slices from noon until night, expect New York–style, Neapolitan, Sicilian, tomato pies, grandma slices, and bar pies, all in one place.

Here’s the full lineup of pizza royalty coming to NYC, organized by state:

NEW YORK

Di Fara Pizza – Brooklyn (9.4)

John’s of Bleecker St. – Manhattan (9.3)

Ceres – Manhattan (VIP only) (9.3)

Lucali – Brooklyn (9.3)

Prince St. Pizza – Manhattan (8.6)

Joe & Pat’s Pizzeria & Restaurant – Manhattan (8.4)

Luigi’s Pizza – Brooklyn (9.3)

East Village Pizza – East Village (8.0)

Borrelli’s Restaurant – East Meadow (7.9)

Andrew Bellucci’s Pizzeria – Astoria (NR)

CONNECTICUT

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana – New Haven (9.4)

Sally’s Apizza – New Haven (9.2)

Modern Apizza – New Haven (8.8)

Fuoco Apizza – Cheshire (8.5)

Colony Grill – Fairfield (8.4)

Christos Pizza & Restaurant – Wallingford (8.3)

Zuppardi’s Apizza – West Haven (8.2)

Luna Woodfired Pizza – Naugatuck (8.1)

Amato’s Pizza & Pasta – Madison (8.1)

NEW JERSEY

DeLorenzo’s Tomato Pies – Robbinsville (9.2)

Brooklyn Square Pizza – Jackson (8.9)

Coniglio’s Old Fashioned – Morristown (8.3)

Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza – Elizabeth (8.3)

Amano Pizza – South Amboy (7.9)

Squan Tavern – Manasquan (7.6)

Nonna’s – Florham Park (7.7)

MASSACHUSETTS

Regina Pizza – Boston (9.1)

MICHIGAN

Fredi the Pizzaman – Melvindale (8.7)

ARKANSAS

Deluca’s Pizza – Hot Springs (8.7)

PENNSYLVANIA

Del Rossi’s Cheesesteak & Pizza – Philadelphia (8.6)

Pizza Lupo – Pittsburgh (8.2)

A Slice of New York – Murrysville (8.2)

Rockaway Pizzeria – Pittsburgh (8.2)

The Galley – Pittsburgh (7.9)

ILLINOIS

Zazas Pizzeria – Chicago (8.3)

Pizz’Amici – Chicago (VIP only) (8.1)

Uncle Jerry’s Pizza Company – Cary, IL (8.3)

MARYLAND

Frank’s Pizza & Pasta – Baltimore (8.3)

TinyBrickOven – Baltimore (7.9)

TEXAS

Fortunate Son – Garland (8.1)

And because Portnoy’s never satisfied with “just enough,” the fest will also feature 20+ new pizzerias making their debut for 2025.

There are two sessions to choose from: Afternoon (12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and Evening (5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.) — each with general admission, VIP open bar, and a chef’s tasting experience for serious pizza fans.

Afternoon Session Prices:

GA All-Inclusive Pizza Tickets: $90+ (1 p.m.–4:30 p.m.)

VIP All-Inclusive Pizza & Open Bar: $700+ (12:30 p.m. entry)

Chef’s Tasting VIP Table: $1,250 (12:30 p.m. entry)

Ferry Pass: $60

Evening Session Prices:

GA All-Inclusive Pizza Tickets: $60+ (6 p.m.–9:30 p.m.)

VIP All-Inclusive Pizza & Open Bar: $650+ (5:30 p.m. entry)

Chef’s Tasting VIP Table: $1,250 (5:30 p.m. entry)

Ferry Pass: $60

