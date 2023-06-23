Here's Cindy: New Tropical Storm Develops In Active Atlantic

A brand-new tropical storm has formed just as an earlier system, Bret, continues its westward movement: Meet Cindy.

As of around midday Friday, June 23, the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Cindy is moving toward the west-northwest at around 16 miles per hour and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to nearly 50 mph with higher gusts, the hurricane center said, noting that additional strengthening is forecast over the next day.

Cindy had been Tropical Depression 4 before strengthening into tropical-storm status late Thursday night, June 22. On its current projected path through the middle of next week, Cindy is not expected to impact land.

As for Bret, which became a tropical storm early this week, it's now about 200 miles west of St. Vincent in the eastern Caribbean with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

"The window is rapidly closing for Bret to strengthen further," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

