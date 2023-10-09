Here Are All The Variations Of Pork Rolls To Try At This NJ Town's Annual Pork Roll Palooza

A day of pork roll festivities is on the calendar in Phillipsburg: The annual Pork Roll Palooza.

It's happening rain or shine on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shappell Park.

This year's event features more than a dozen vendors, all with their take on a pork roll or a delicious dessert to wash 'em down.

On the menu, for example, a pork roll empanada from Endless Empanadas, pork roll egg rolls from Quickies Egg Rolls, pork on a stick from Willets Own, and more.

