Help Sought: Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Girl, 17, In Paterson

A 16-year-old boy sustained a broken foot and another boy the same age wasn’t injured in the crash near the corner of 17th Avenue and East 33rd Street around 3 a.m. Sept. 13, they said.

All three were rushed in a private vehicle to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where the girl was pronounced dead, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said.

They didn’t identify her.

Nor did they say what type of vehicle was believed involved or whether any area surveillance cameras captured any usable images.

They did issue an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information that could help identify the driver or vehicle involved.

You can call the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or email: tips@passaiccountynj.org. You could also contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau directly at (973) 321-1120.

