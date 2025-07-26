Helicopter, Dive Teams Join Emergency Search On Ramapo Lake: Prosecutor

UPDATE: Sources tell Daily Voice that a body, believed to be that of a juvenile, has been recovered on the Passaic County side. The situation remains developing.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office responded to assist with the emergency effort, which is being led by the New Jersey State Park Police, according to Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer, who did not disclose the specific nature of the search.

Angermeyer described the area as an "extremely large wooded area with a large body of water."

Ramapo Lake is a 120-acre man-made lake in Ramapo Mountain State Forest.

The New Jersey State Police are assisting from above with a helicopter, while local and county fire departments, dive teams, and police are working on the ground, authorities said.

The search spans both Bergen and Passaic counties and has prompted coordinated support from surrounding communities.

The Oakland Police Department and neighboring agencies are working to keep access points in and out of the area clear while emergency crews conduct their work.

Tragedy struck in the same area earlier this week, when a 4-year-old boy was killed and his 5-year-old brother seriously injured by a vehicle in Oakland.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area while the operation is ongoing.

“No additional information is available at this time while emergency crews are engaged in their duties,” Angermeyer said. Updates may also come from the New Jersey State Park Police and authorities in Passaic County.

