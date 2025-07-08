“Heaven” Awaits: Bryan Adams & Pat Benatar Team Up For 2025 Tour

Expect unforgettable nights of hits in these cities:

But this powerhouse lineup isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s a celebration of musical legacies. Adams, promoting his 17th studio album "Roll With The Punches" (due August 29 via Bad Records), is set to blend fresh tracks like “Never Ever Let You Go” and “Make Up Your Mind” with anthems that defined a generation.

Benatar burst onto the scene in 1979 with her debut album "In the Heat of the Night," featuring the hit “Heartbreaker.” Right there from the start was Neil Giraldo, her lead guitarist, collaborator, and future husband, whose playing shaped her sound. The duo dominated the 1980s with platinum albums and hits like “Love Is a Battlefield” and “We Belong,” earning Benatar four consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

Adams’ career spans over four decades and more than 75 million albums sold worldwide. From the timeless “Summer of '69” to the sweeping ballad “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” the Canadian rocker has racked up 15 Grammy nominations, an Academy Award nod, and a string of multiplatinum albums.

While Adams has continued to tour globally, this 2025 run marks one of his most extensive North American arena tours in recent years—making it a thrilling opportunity for fans to see him at full scale.

Tickets are live now on StubHub and Ticketmaster, but they won’t last long. Don’t wait for a second chance—this tour promises a night that will feel like heaven.

