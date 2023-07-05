Heatwave? Temps Could Feel As Hot As 105 Degrees Across East Coast This Week

Parts of the Northeast are experiencing the first heatwave of the year this week, with real-feel temps at 90 or above three days in a row, according to AccuWeather.

That could be the case in Philadelphia, where temps hit 90 on Monday, July 3, and then 88 on Tuesday, July 4. In Washington DC, temps hit 92 and 93 degrees.

"Because the 30-year average high temperature has crept upward in recent decades in the nation's capital, the criteria for a heat wave should probably be more like the low to mid-90s for a heat wave, rather than the 90-degree threshold," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

"But, hot is hot."

A heat map from AccuWeather (above) shows real-feel temps across the region could feel like they're in the triple digits Wednesday, July 5.

Wednesday, July 5 will have a high of around 85 along the Jersey Shore, but will be closer to 92 (with a heat index of about 95) in the northern, central and western parts of the state.

Wednesday, July 5 will have a high around 95 degrees in the Washington DC area, and will be mostly sunny with a chance of scattered thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The Pittsburgh area will be mostly sunny with a high near 90.

The rest of the week, the highs will hover just above or below 90 degrees with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.