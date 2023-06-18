Hearts Break Following Death Of Bergen County's Roxie McCullough, 29

The Glen Rock resident was adopted by Suzanne and Mark McCullough, and later reunited with her birth parents, Jennifer Yantis and Jason Collins, of Iowa, her obituary reads.

In 2015, she met her beloved partner, Michael Van Lenten, at their favorite bar Rumors, in Hawthorne. According to her obituary and those who knew her, Roxie loved her cat, Zoey, eating Campbell’s chicken soup right out of the can, and playing competitive darts (which she was in a league for).

Roxie worked at Villa Rosa in Hawthorne, who mourned her loss in a Facebook post.

"I'm so sorry to hear this," one customer commented. "She always made my deliveries and we loved to chat. Very sweet girl. This is so sad."

"Absolutely tragic, she was a bright light and will be missed," another added.

"Roxie will be forever remembered as a life-loving spitfire, making friends with everyone she met and following her arrow where it pointed," her obituary concludes. Click here for Roxie's complete obituary and service details.

