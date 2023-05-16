Hearts Break After Deadly Asthma Attack Claims 19-Year-Old Jersey City Native

De La Cruz, a Jersey City native, attended Frank Conwell School and later graduated from Ferris High School, his obituary reads. At the time of his passing, he was attending Hudson Community College, according to his obituary.

A fundraiser has been set up to help his family pay for funeral arrangements and medical bills.

He is being remembered for his numerous interests including gardening, bicycling, music, cooking, and baking, his obituary reads.

"Despite his struggles with asthma, he never let his condition hold him back from pursuing his dreams and living life to the fullest," Jaclyn Beltre, who organized the fundraiser, said. "Aneudy was a bright young man with a passion for life."

He is survived by his parents, Julio and Damarys, his grandparents, and other family members, according to his obituary.

A funeral will be held on Friday, May 19 at Riotto Funeral Home in Jersey City. Interment will follow at Bay View Cemetery.

To view his obituary, click here, or click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.