Healthcare Companies Boost Executive Security After CEO's Manhattan Slaying

The incident prompted security officials at major companies to hold a conference call on Wednesday, Dec. 4, the day of the shooting, to assess risks for their senior leadership teams, according to the Financial Times.

“Could this happen to us? What are we not doing today that we could be doing?" Dave Komendat, founder of a risk management service told the outlet. "These were the questions chief security officers are being asked by their boards."

CVS Health has pulled photos of its executives from its website, the company confirmed to Fox Business.

UnitedHealthcare removed its page listing its executives from its website.

Meanwhile, the manhunt for Thompson's killer has entered its third day.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, the NYPD released two images showing the person of interest being pursued in the case.

In July, about a dozen people were arrested outside UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, at a protest of an alleged pattern of improper coverage denials by the nation’s largest health provider.

Three were from Minnesota, and the others from New York, Maine, Illinois, Texas and West Virginia, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

In a statement at the time of that protest, UnitedHealthcare said: “The safety and security of our employees is a top priority.

"We have resolved the member-specific concerns raised by this group and remain open to a constructive dialogue about ensuring access to high-quality, affordable care.”

