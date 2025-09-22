Health Officials Issue Warning After Flesh-Eating Bacteria Kills 5 Along Gulf Coast

In a Tuesday, Sept. 16 update, the Louisiana Department of Health said 26 state residents have been infected with Vibrio vulnificus in 2025. All were hospitalized, and five died.

The department urged caution, noting cases are running well above the state’s typical levels for this point in the year.

Nationally, doctors see 150 to 200 Vibrio vulnificus cases each year, and about one in five patients die. Warmer coastal waters are linked to rising risk, and Gulf states report many of the severe infections.

Health officials across the region have warned beachgoers and seafood lovers to take extra care this season.

Here's info on the Vibrio from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

What It Is

Vibrio are bacteria that live in coastal and brackish waters.

People can get sick by eating raw or undercooked shellfish (especially oysters) or by exposing an open wound to seawater, according to the CDC.

Symptoms

Diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills.

Wound infections can cause fever, redness, pain, swelling, warmth, discoloration, and discharge.

Bloodstream infections can trigger fever, chills, dangerously low blood pressure, and blistering skin lesions.

Seek emergency care right away if you have symptoms after a seawater exposure or after eating raw shellfish.

Who's Most At Risk

People with liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or thalassemia.

Those on immune-suppressing therapy or medicines that reduce stomach acid.

Anyone with a recent stomach surgery.

Anyone with an open wound exposed to coastal waters or raw seafood.

How To Reduce Your Risk

Skip raw oysters and undercooked shellfish.

Cover wounds. Keep them out of saltwater and brackish water.

Wash cuts that contact seawater or raw seafood.

If you develop symptoms, call your doctor or go to the ER promptly.

