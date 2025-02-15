Health Alert: Frozen Meat, Chicken Products May Contain Hidden Allergen

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for certain frozen, fully cooked ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry pasties due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The affected products contain an egg wash, which includes egg, a known allergen, that was not listed on the product label.

Products Affected:

The impacted items were produced on and prior to Dec. 11, 2024, and have a one-year shelf-life. They include:

8-oz. plastic packages of The Pasty Oven Pasty WITH CHICKEN & CHEESE (best by Dec. 11, 2025, and prior)

8-oz. plastic packages of The Pasty Oven Pasty PIZZA PASTY WITH PEPPERONI (best by Dec. 11, 2025, and prior)

15-lb. cases containing 30 8-oz. units of the above varieties

Click here to view product labels.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 20650” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers with an egg allergy are urged not to eat these products and should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase. No confirmed illnesses have been reported, but those experiencing a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

The undeclared allergen was discovered during routine FSIS labeling reviews. Since the affected products are no longer available for purchase, a recall was not requested, but officials warn that some consumers may still have them stored in freezers.

For concerns, consumers can contact Gene Carollo, President of Pasty Oven, Inc., at gcarollo@uplogon.com or Karen Secinaro, Manager, at pastys.factory@gmail.com.

For food safety questions, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or submit inquiries via email at MPHotline@usda.gov.

