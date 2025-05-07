Heading Home? Speculation Swirls NY Teen Could Go First To Islanders In NHL Draft

Even among many sports fans in and around his hometown of Hauppauge on Long Island.

But now his name suddenly emerged front and center due to a development this week.

The New York Islanders won the National Hockey League Draft Lottery on Monday, May 5, and have secured the first pick.

Now, the 18-year-old Hagens, a center for Boston College, could very well hear his name called with that first pick on Friday, June 27, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

In the 2024 World Juniors, Hagens shined with nine points (five goals, four assists), including two goals and two assists in a 10-4 win over Germany in front of over 13,000 fans in Ottawa, Ontario, in late December.

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Hagens appeared in 58 games for the US Under-18 team in 2023-24, recording 39 goals and 63 assists for 102 points, seventh-most in a single season in USNTDP history

In 2023, Hagens broke the scoring record at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship with 22 points (on nine goals and 13 assists), helping Team USA to a silver medal while being named tournament MVP.

While it all seems like a perfect scenario, especially since Hagens grew up as an Islanders fan, it's no certainty that it will wind up happening.

Yes, having Hagens would be a marketing bonanza for an Islanders franchise experiencing declining attendance.

But there are other factors complicating things.

For starters, the Isles' front office is in flux after the team decided in April not to renew the contract of president and general manager Lou Lamoriello.

For another, most current rankings have 17-year-old Canadian defenseman Matthew Schaefer rated as the best player available in the draft.

So the next few weeks will be interesting — to say the least.

But wait. There's more.

Hagens' older brother, Michael, also plays for BC as a defenseman, and potentially could also be drafted by the Isles later in the draft.

