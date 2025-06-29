Head Injury Risks Force Large Recall Of Bicycle Helmets

Bell Sports is recalling about 31,200 bike helmets sold in the US and 480 in Canada, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday, June 26. The recall affects children's Axle, Cadence, Rev, and Frenzy helmets, along with adult Cadence and Passage models.

The bike helmets don't meet federal impact protection standards and "can fail to protect the user in the event of a crash." No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The helmets were sold between September 2024 and May 2025 for around $20. They were available at stores like Academy Sports + Outdoors, Target, and Walmart, along with websites like Amazon.

The helmets were made by Bell, which is based in Irvine, California. They came in various colors and patterns like rainbows, swirls, polka dots, and checkers.

Affected model numbers include B0494Y, B0605C, and B0605Y. Manufacture dates range from August 2024 to October 2024, and Bell is contacting known buyers directly.

Customers should stop using the helmets immediately and destroy them by cutting the straps. Refunds are available by emailing photos of the cut straps to consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com.

You can learn more about the recall on the Bell Sports website.

