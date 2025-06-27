He Has Recovered 200 Rings Lost At Jersey Shore: Here's His One Tip To Help You Find Yours

The 67-year-old Forked River resident has spent the past five summers recovering wedding rings, heirloom jewelry, and priceless memories lost in the sand and surf. Better known as the NJ Ring Finder, Trapper has notched over 200 successful recoveries, many of them pulled from feet of water, feet of sand, and sometimes — against all odds — both.

“I’ve been metal detecting for 35 years and picked it up again 5 years ago,” Trapper said. “It’s basically just a hobby that turned into something where you can make some heartfelt memories and get stuff back to people.”

Realizing there was a real demand for his skills, he began promoting his recovery work online.

“When you’re on the beach, people say ‘I lost my keys, I lost this, I lost that,’” he said. “People are always asking you if you can find stuff for them.”

So he opened a Facebook page, a Google listing, and joined a global ring finder network. He doesn’t really advertise — nearly every call comes from word of mouth or social media, Trapper says.

'Go Back Over Their Stories, Pick Out Inconsistencies'

Recovering lost jewelry isn’t just about scanning with a machine. It’s part investigation, part intuition.

“People call and say, ‘Oh my ring just dropped in the sand right here,’ and the ring is nowhere to be found,” Trapper said. “So I go back over their stories, pick out inconsistencies, and then walk over and talk to other people and find the ring there.”

Trapper's most important tip for recovering a lost item? Mark the spot the second it’s lost: drop a pin, take landscape photos, and don’t move.

“When people lose an extremely sentimental item, they get a brain fog," Trapper said. "They wander around and then don’t remember where they were."

That mental fog paired with rising tides makes speed critical.

“You got the tide coming in really fast so you want to get them back to that spot and mark with a GPS,” Trapper said.

Just this week, a woman named Lauren was tossing a football with her husband at Poverty Beach in Cape May when her entire wedding set flew off her hand and vanished into the ocean. A stranger nearby gave her Ed’s name.

She sent him her location. He raced out. Minutes later, the rings were back on her hand.

“Yesterday the tide was just going low so I went out as far as I could and started working my way back upshore,” he said. “The rings were eight inches in the sand.”

“She was just going to let the ocean claim her rings,” he said. “Those rings meant the world to her. If you could see the tears and the relief when she got them back."

'The Whole Place Looks Exactly the Same'

What makes ring finding so difficult is how easily locations blur together.

“There are not a lot of fixed objects on the beach. 4 p.m. you lose it, I get out 5 or 6 and now you’re like ‘I was right here,’ the whole place looks exactly the same,” he said.

He asks for everything: photos with trash cans, jetties, sidewalks, and houses in the background. Anything that can help him retrace a moment that’s already slipping away.

Sometimes it works instantly. Sometimes he returns days later, like he did for a woman who lost a Cartier ring waist-deep in Manasquan.

“She’s like, what do you think the chances are?” he said. “I’m like the chances are real good if you put me on the location.”

Other times, it takes multiple trips. One man lost his ring at the tide line. Ed couldn’t find it for days. On day eight, it turned up 15 feet down the slope and 12 inches deep.

“He couldn’t believe it,” Trapper said. “It was his 50 year anniversary. They just celebrated. His wife was crying on and off all week long.”

'What Do You Charge?'

Trapper doesn’t charge for his services, but he’ll accept gas money, tolls, or tips.

“Someone says how much do you charge? I don’t charge to come out, just cover my expenses to get there,” he said. “Sometimes pay $20 to park, yesterday had to drive an hour. It’s basically a free service but if I do find it I’m always open to taking a tip.”

He says people are usually insistent on giving something back.

“People are grateful,” he said, noting it's not often people insist he take some form of compensation.

Unclaimed Rings, Unforgettable Stories

Trapper keeps a box of recovered men’s bands at home—just in case someone comes forward. If he finds a ring with no known owner, he’ll post photos and ask people to give exact details to claim it.

His advice?

“Definitely file a police report once you know it’s missing,” he said. “And don’t post the exact location on social media. Unfortunately, people are going to go out and get it and keep it.”

He now takes Mondays off all summer through October, because many tourists don’t realize their jewelry is missing until they’re already back in New York, Philadelphia, Connecticut, or wherever they came from.

His work, though unpaid, is full of moments that stick with him.

“They’re all memorable,” Trapper said. “Any time I can get something back for someone, it leaves a spot in your heart.”

Visit Trapper's Facebook page to see more of his recoveries.

