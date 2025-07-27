He Built His Dream Mustang Then Died In E-Bike Crash: Maywood Man's Organs Help Others Live

The 21-year-old Maywood man killed in a solo electric bicycle crash in Edgewater earlier this month gave the gift of life when he died Tuesday, July 15, donating his organs to help others live.

Torres died from his injuries on Tuesday, July 15, following a crash that occurred around 3:37 a.m. on Sunday, July 13, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

According to his obituary from Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, Torres graduated from Hackensack High School in 2022 and was studying Business Administration at Bergen County Community College. He had a passion for finance and trading.

From a young age, Torres dreamed of owning a Mustang GT, a goal he proudly achieved when he built his 2007 red Mustang GT himself, his obituary says. He often attended car meets to share his love for cars with others.

"Johnathan was not just someone who loved cars, he loved people," his obituary continues. "He was selfless, always thinking of others, and had a natural ability to make everyone feel special."

Funeral services were held Thursday, July 24.

Torres is survived by his parents, Selena Bohan and Juan Carlos Torres; his brother Blake, and sisters Samantha and Angela; along with his grandparents, cousins, friends, and loved ones.

