Hazing Incident Permanently Closes Rutgers Fraternity, Officials Confirm

Alpha Sigma Phi confirmed on Saturday, Oct. 25, that hazing was a factor in the Oct. 15 incident at the fraternity’s 106 College Ave., house, where the student was found unresponsive, Gordy Heminger, President and CEO of Alpha Sigma Phi International Fraternity, said in a statement to Daily Voice.

"All members directly or indirectly involved will be permanently expelled. We will fully cooperate with both the University and the Prosecutor on their investigations," Heminger said. "We hope that through the University conduct process and the criminal process, the maximum penalties will be imposed to send a strong message - hazing is illegal and will not be condoned or tolerated."

The student was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident that happened in the basement of the home, multiple outlets reported at the time.

The frat was listed as closed on Rutgers' website as of Sunday, Oct. 26.

