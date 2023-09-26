Hawthorne Bicyclist, 48, Struck By Fair Lawn Driver, 81, Summons Issued: Glen Rock PD

The victim, meanwhile, was taken by ambulance to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said weren’t considered life-threatening.

The motorist made a left from Pomona Avenue in Fair Lawn onto westbound Harristown Road on the Glen Rock side when his 2007 Volvo struck the bicyclist shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19, the chief said.

The bicyclist was riding on the side of the road past the Heritage Plaza business complex, Ackermann noted.

Officers from both towns responded, the chief said.

The motorist received a summons for careless driving, he said.

