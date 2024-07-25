Harrowing Bodycam Footage Shows NJ Gunman Firing Rapidly At Police Before He's Shot Dead

Hamilton (Mercer County) officers were responded to an Orchard Avenue home for a domestic dispute just after 10 p.m. March 8, AG Matthew Platkin said.

Hamilton Township Police Officers Derek Fiabane and Paul Piromalli were met with someone, apparently the 911 caller, who told officers that Vincent Correa was drunk and acting "a little bit out of control."

They also said he was a hunter and had "a lot of guns" in the basement.

Within seconds of the officers entering the home, Correa immediately fires his weapon, bodycam footage shows. He fires nearly a dozen shots in rapid procession at

Both Correa and Fiabane were shot. The injured officer was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid Correa, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:38 p.m. A rifle and a handgun were recovered from Correa.

Click here for the bodycam footage.

