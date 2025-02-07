Hardworking Grandfather Killed Clearing Snow Off Car In Paterson Was 'Joy In The Room'

Abel Herrera Cardoso was struck by a green Chevy Trailblazer near Alabama and Trenton avenues at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Officer-In-Charge Patrick Murray.

Officers arrived to find Herrera suffering from severe injuries, officials said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities identified 21-year-old Shakim D. Adams as the driver of the SUV and charged him with second-degree leaving the scene of an accident, a crime that carries a potential sentence of five to ten years in prison. Adams remains in custody as prosecutors seek to hold him without bail pending trial.

Herrera, a cabinet refinisher, had dedicated his life to his family, working tirelessly even after recovering from COVID-19, which had severely impacted his health, his obituary on the Kugler Funeral Home says. Despite doctors telling him to slow down, Herrera continued to do what he loved.

"Anyone that knew him knows what a hardworking man he was, especially for his family and his wife," his obituary reads. "Abel was a loving person, always giving a hand to whoever needed one."

Beyond his work ethic, Herrera was remembered as the kind of person who could talk for hours, always bringing joy and laughter into any room.

"I know in fact all of you have that one memory where he made you smile or laugh or both," his family wrote. "He was the joy in the room. Always gave you that laughter when you most needed it."

Herrera leaves behind his wife, Ana Herrera; his children, Anabel Angon, Alejandra Herrera, and Erik Herrera; and several grandchildren, siblings, and extended family members.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Kugler Community Home For Funerals in Saddle Brook. A funeral mass will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Paterson, with cremation to follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

