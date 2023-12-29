Mostly Cloudy 54°

Hard Launch: ABC Drops Official Promo For 'The Bachelor' Season Featuring North Jersey Model

They're obsessed. They're simply, obsessed.

The best part of waking up is Joe(y) in your cup! 

 Photo Credit: Bachelor Nation on ABC
Cecilia Levine
The women, that is, on Joey Graziadei's season of ABC's "The Bachelor."

The network has been steadily releasing ads for the Jan. 22, 2024 premier starring the 28-year-old Collegeville tennis coach.

Most recently, a Christmas-themed video with a cameo from ASKN — April, Susan, Kathy and Nancy, the infamous foursome formed on the "Golden Bachelor."

ALSO SEE: "The Bachelor" Filming Drives Crowds To Collegeville Italian Bakery

On Friday, Dec. 29, ABC for the first time released a montage giving the hungry Bachelor Nation a glimpse into Joey and the women.

"He's a hunk. Chef's kiss. I'm obsessed," the women are quoted saying in the clip.

Graziadei, on the other hand says: "I'm just Joey."

In case you missed it, next season features women from the Northeast including a model from North Bergen, sisters and a realtor from Philadelphia, and an entrepreneur from Massachusetts.

Tune into "The Bachelor" Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

