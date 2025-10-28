‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Helps Push NJ Film Industry to Record Heights

The New Jersey Motion Picture Television Commission recently announced overall in-state production spending from filmmaking hit $833 million in 2024, surpassing the previous record of $701 million in 2022.

The NJMPTVC said 556 productions filmed in New Jersey last year, hiring a total of more than 30,000 crew members, nearly doubling the number of crew hires from 2023.

Productions are incentivized to film in the Garden State, thanks to a tax credit program that offers rebates of up to 40% of expenses incurred. Productions in New Jersey increased their spending 41% from 2023 to 2024.

“New Jersey has solidified its place as a formidable leader in the national and international film industries,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “The film industry is here to stay and the future of entertainment now runs through the Garden State.”

"Happy Gilmore 2," the sequel to the Adam Sandler cult classic spent 64 days filming in New Jersey, spending a record $152 million.

Other movies that called the Garden State home include "A Complete Unknown," the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothee Chalamet, "The Housemade," with Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, "The Beast in Me," starring Claire Danes, "A House of Dynamite," the new Kathryn Bigelow movie and "Deliver Me from Nowhere," the new Bruce Springsteen movie.

