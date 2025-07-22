'Happy Gilmore 2', Filmed All Over NJ, Premieres Friday

"Happy Gilmore 2," the long awaited sequel to the Adam Sandler golf comedy classic will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, July 25. In the sequel, Happy Gilmore returns to the sport to pay for his daughter Vienna's ballet school, according to a synopsis.

The movie features the return of Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald as the iconic Shooter McGavin and Ben Stiller as the malevolent nursing home aide. Joining the cast are Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Travis Kelly and professional wrestlers Becky Lynch and MJF.

The Adam Sandler sequel was filmed all over New Jersey, with scenes shot in Kearny, Morristown, Montclair, Hackettstown, Verona, and Hackensack.

Sandler has been spotted at Lokl Cafe at 80 South St. in Morristown, where employees said he helped out behind the counter. Sandler and his family were also seen at Goldberg's World Famous Deli & Bagel Chateau in Millburn. The eatery said he was there with his family for lunch.

The actor was recently spotted playing basketball at Rand Park Montclair in a TikTok that has gone viral.

