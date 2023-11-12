Hands Down Cookies, Bergen County Mom's Pandemic Business, Opens In Hawthorne Storefront

The Goffle Road bakery in Hawthorne is run by Alyson Levine of Wyckoff, who launched Hands Down Cookies in November 2020 after nearly 20 years of perfecting her chocolate chip cookie recipe.

The mom of two later felt as though her remote business was missing something: Face-to-face interaction with customers.

And so, Levine sprung for a brick-and-mortar location. After several months of renovations, Hands Down Cookies opened this month.

"Business has been great so far," Levine said Sunday, Nov. 12. "The community has been so supportive."

Hands Down Cookies offers both fresh cookies and bars, and frozen dough. The chocolate chip, toffee oat, cookies n cream, and sprinkle heaven are the top-selling cookies at the store, Levine said.

Stop by Thursday through Sunday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., at 696 Goffle Road, in Hawthorne.

