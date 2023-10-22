NJ Teen Edan Alexander Believed Among Hostages Taken By Hamas

Edan Alexander, of Tenafly, was serving in the Israeli Defense Forces' Golani Brigade near the Gaza Strip and has not been heard from since the attacks on Saturday, Oct. 7, Murphy previously said.

This weekend, the governor announced the teen may be among the hostages being held by Hamas.

"We demand that all hostages taken by Hamas be released immediately and unharmed, including New Jersey native Edan Alexander, who may be among the captives," Murphy said on Saturday, Oct. 21.

"We are doing everything in our power to help bring everyone home swiftly and safely."

