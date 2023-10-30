Haledon Shooting: Central Jersey Man, 27, Wounded Over Weekend

Police found the wounded victim from South Brunswick in the 20 block of Ida Street near Bridgeway Community Church and the border of Prospect Park shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

“Immediate first aid was administered, and the victim was quickly transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson by Paterson EMS,” Haledon Deputy Police Chief George Guzman, Jr. said.

Neither he nor Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes would say whether a suspect had been seized or identified.

Guzman, however, called the shooting an isolated incident and assured citizens that “everything is under control and an active investigation is currently underway.”

Borough police are working with detectives from Valdes’s office and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, he said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the shooting or has information that could help authorities investigating the case is asked to contact Haledon Police Department at (973) 790-4444. Or send an email to tips@haledonpd.org.

You could also contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

