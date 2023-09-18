Major Search For Hackettstown Teen Possibly Already In Another State

Mauricio Tiul-Morales, 16, was last seen at his home on Mountain Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 13, Hackettstown Police said in a Monday release.

Tiul-Morales stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs between 140 and 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, a black hat, and has an earring in the shape of a cross in his right ear.

He should be carrying a black suitcase and has a possible destination of Florida, police added.

Anyone with information about Tiul-Morales’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300.

