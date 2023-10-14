Hackensack Woman Stabbed, Arrest Quickly Made

City police seized Jonathan Salazar Sigcha, 29, who also lives in Hackensack, at the scene on Polifly Road shortly after 2:30 a.m. Oct 14, Police Director Raymond Guidetti said.

They sent Sigcha to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, Guidetti said Saturday afternoon.

Sigcha, who jail records list as an Ecuadorian national, is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, criminal mischief and illegal weapons possession.

