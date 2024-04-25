Hackensack Rite Aid To Close

Rite Aid announced the location at 219 Essex St. is set to shutter.

The pharmacy closing on Thursday, May 16 and the front end of the store closing on Sunday, June 16, a spokesperson tells Daily Voice.

The closure comes after Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last October. More than 200 stores across the country have shut down with another dozen set to close as of last October (click here for a list of New Jersey stores closing).

"Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates and overall business," the company said in a statement.

"In connection with the court-supervised process, we notified the court of certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance."

The pharmacy said it hopes to transfer most of the employees to another location. Once the store closes, the nearest Rite Aid will be in Bergenfield. There are 72 Rite Aids currently operating in the Garden State.

