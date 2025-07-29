Hackensack Residents Livid Over Sudden $70 Parking Tickets

The tickets began Thursday, July 24, along Maple Hill Drive, where a homeowner allegedly complained about too many vehicles parked on the street without City of Hackensack residency stickers, neighbors said.

By Friday and Monday, a Hackensack traffic enforcement officer had issued tickets on nearby streets including The Esplanade, Colonial Road, and Crestwood Avenue. On Tuesday, residents of Heath Place and Club Way woke up to tickets on their vehicles, too.

According to the City of Hackensack, vehicles parked in designated “Resident Only” zones must display valid parking permits on the left rear window. These rules are part of a city ordinance designed “to alleviate a shortage of on-street parking for Hackensack residents and taxpayers,” police said in a statement.

Chief Michael Antista says some residents are trying to claim that the signs are new. They're not, he said.

The ordinance on Hackensack permit parking dates back to 2002.

The ordinance allows for some exceptions — including emergency vehicles, service trucks, and delivery drivers — but otherwise requires resident vehicles to display the sticker or risk being fined.

Residents say the rule has gone unenforced for years in the neighborhood, which is shared by homeowners and a condo association. Many say they’ve parked without stickers for years with no issue — until now.

“This is my grocery money,” one resident told Daily Voice, after getting hit with the $70 fine.

Other residents argued that if the officer ran the plates, they'd see that they should come back to the same Hackensack address.

While apartment residents may request condo association parking passes and use private lots, not all ticketed drivers live within the condo complex. Some are homeowners who say they were never warned that enforcement would begin.

Despite that, the city says the ordinance is clear: permits are required and non-transferable, and enforcement is valid at any time.

Click here to print out the City of Hackensack resident parking permit to fill out to bring to the PD's traffic office along with your driver's license and registration.

The Hackensack Police Department is expected to release the total number of tickets issued. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

