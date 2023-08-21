Hackensack Resident, Cat Flee House Fire

No injuries were reported in the fire, which ignited in the ceiling of a second-floor bathroom between the rafters and the third floor of the single-family corner house at Clinton and Clarendon places shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

Firefighters quickly knocked it down and had it under control in roughly a half hour.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Englewood, Teaneck, Ridgefield Park and Bogota.

The city Building Department, a PSE&G crew and Hackensack University Medical Center BLS and ALS units responded, as did the Red Cross, which helped the resident -- and his cat -- find shelter.

The fire is under investigation but doesn't appear suspicious, city fire officials said.

