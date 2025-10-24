Hackensack Raid Turns Up Prepubescent Child Porn: Prosecutor

Jonathan D. Veloz's home was searched on Friday, Oct. 24 by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The investigation revealed that Veloz used the Internet to view, download, and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, Musella said.

Veloz was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material and remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.