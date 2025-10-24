Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Hackensack Raid Turns Up Prepubescent Child Porn: Prosecutor

A 19-year-old Hackensack man has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said. 

Jonathan Veloz

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Jonathan D. Veloz's home was searched on Friday, Oct. 24 by members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The investigation revealed that Veloz used the Internet to view, download, and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, Musella said.

Veloz was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material and remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

