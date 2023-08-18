Hackensack Police Officer Hospitalized After Crash

Initial details were scant apart from word that the officer was headed to a report of a fight in the area of Atlantic and Main streets, with his emergency lights on, when his cruiser collided with a commercial van in front of the 7-Eleven at the corner of Essex and Newman streets before 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18.

The officer got out of his cruiser and sat on the sidewalk behind it as a Good Samaritan stopped and rushed to his aid.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after complaining of pain, responders said.

There was no word on the condition of the other driver.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash because the collision involved a local police department vehicle.

