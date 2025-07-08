Hackensack Police Beg For Bronco In Sad Sarah McLachlan Video — And It's Gold

So the Hackensack Police Department did what any self-respecting agency would do.

They broke out the sad music, the slow pans, and a fleet of deeply exhausted vehicles — and filmed a masterpiece.

Their pitch? A Sarah McLachlan-inspired video set to “Angel,” complete with mournful stares, sad cruisers, and officers just trying to start their cars without crying (cut to Chief Michael Antista playing with a matchbox Ford Bronco).

The HPD is competing in a statewide contest hosted by Paramus All-American Ford, where police departments across New Jersey are vying for a fully equipped Ford Bronco — awarded to the video with the most Instagram likes.

Anyway, the video’s up now on their social channels, and yes, it delivers.

“We know what you’re thinking… the cars in our video may look like they’ve seen some things (and they have),” the department wrote. “But our hearts and our mission are in the right place.”

The contest is simple: the police department with the most Instagram likes on their video wins the Bronco.

Hackensack’s hoping theirs—featuring emotional music, beat-up cruisers, and just a touch of desperation—will do the trick.

“If we win,” the department said, “this Bronco will be dedicated exclusively to community outreach and engagement.”

That means no lights, no sirens. Just school visits, block parties, and maybe a few grateful cup holders.

How to help:

Like the video on Instagram .

. Share it with friends, family, and anyone who’s ever had a check engine light come on out of spite.

Click here to watch.

