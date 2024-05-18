Hackensack Man Throws Bleach In Mechanic's Face, Smashes Windshield: Rochelle Park PD

Alonge Jones, 33, went to the station at the corner of Rochelle and Central avenues after his girlfriend purportedly had some type of “negative interaction” with the mechanic a day earlier, Rochelle Park Police Capt. James M. DePreta said.

Jones then assaulted the victim and smashed the windshield with a tool when he showed up, the captain said.

The worker as taken to a local hospital with an eye injury.

Meanwhile, Detective Sgt. Jared Shatkin and Detective Nick Mercoun reviewed surveillance video of both incidents, DePreta said.

They identified Jones and arrested him in Teaneck with help from Officer Anthony Ferrulli, the captain said.

Jones --whose social media lists him as Teaneck native working as a personal chef -- was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and criminal mischief.

He was then released under the terms of New Jersey’s bail reform law.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.