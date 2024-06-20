Hackensack Man Secretly Recorded Victim, Sexually Assaulted Child Repeatedly, Prosecutor Says

Braulio F. Toral, 52, became the center of an investigation on June 17, 2024, when Hackensack police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit regarding an alleged incident of invasion of privacy, Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

An investigation found that Toral had recorded one victim without their consent multiple times, in "circumstances in which one would not expect to be observed," Musella said.

Toral also sexually assaulted a child multiple times, beginning when the child was under 13 years old, according to Musella.

Toral was arrested and charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated criminal sexual contact, invasion of privacy, and criminal sexual contact. He was jailed pending a first court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.