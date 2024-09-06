Hackensack Man Burglarizes Multiple Maywood Cars, Abandons Stolen Vehicle Mile Away

Joseph M. Schwing was captured on surveillance footage entering vehicles on East Central Avenue before fleeing through multiple Golf Avenue yards on foot, on Sunday, Sept. 1, Maywood Police Chief Terence Kenny said.

Schwing then stole a vehicle from a Golf Avenue resident's driveway, which he abandoned just more than a mile away on Clarendon Place in Hackensack, Kenney said.

"A total of six residents reported burglaries to their vehicles during this timeframe," the chief said.

Detective Brian Rubio was retrieving surveillance footage in Hackensack when he spotted Schwing standing outside of an apartment building on 2nd Street on Wednesday, Sept. 4, Kenny said.

Schwing, who was wearing the same clothing as the suspect seen in the surveillance footage, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of burglary to auto, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of movable property, and resisting arrest by flight. Schwing was transported to the Bergen County Jail where he was held pending a court appearance.

