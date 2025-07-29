Hackensack Hospital Named One Of America’s Top 20, U.S. News Says

The 2025-26 Best Hospitals “Honor Roll,” published Tuesday, July 29, features just 20 hospitals nationwide, selected from more than 4,500 reviewed across the country.

Hospitals earn their spot based on top performance across 15 adult specialties and 22 procedures and conditions, with scores drawn from survival rates, patient outcomes, nurse staffing, patient experience, and reputation among specialists.

The full list of 2025-26 Honor Roll hospitals includes:

Mayo Clinic – Rochester, MN

Cleveland Clinic – Cleveland, OH

Johns Hopkins Hospital – Baltimore, MD

Massachusetts General Hospital – Boston, MA

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center – San Francisco, CA

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell – New York, NY

Brigham and Women's Hospital – Boston, MA

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center – Los Angeles, CA

UCLA Medical Center – Los Angeles, CA

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital – Chicago, IL

Mount Sinai Hospital – New York, NY

Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health – Hackensack, NJ

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian – Philadelphia, PA

NYU Langone Hospitals – New York, NY

Rush University Medical Center – Chicago, IL

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital – Palo Alto, CA

Mayo Clinic – Phoenix, AZ

AdventHealth Orlando – Orlando, FL

Houston Methodist Hospital – Houston, TX

University of Michigan Health – Ann Arbor, MI

Hospitals on the Honor Roll must demonstrate consistent excellence across numerous specialties — from cancer care and cardiology to orthopedics, neurology, and more.

According to U.S. News, the list is designed to help patients, especially those facing complex medical conditions, identify top-performing hospitals in consultation with their doctors.

Click here for the complete rankings from US News & World Report.

