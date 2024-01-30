Hackensack Brewery Closing After 8 Years

The Alementary announced on Facebook it is shutting down after eight years. The taproom will remain open for the time being, they said on Facebook.

A soft distribution market, a not -so-great Fourth Quarter 2023, and an agreement with a buyer that fell through were cited by the brewery for its closure.

"We are proud of what we’ve done," The Alementary said. "This is not undertaken lightly. We’re proud of the space you’ve all helped us to create. We never expected to gain family, but here we are. And we’ll stand behind every drop of beer we made."

Customers expressed their sadness upon hearing the news.

"You gents are being extremely modest," one commenter said. "Alementary was far more than a business to so many - largely due to your very caring nature, hard work, and brilliance."

"I’m gutted to hear this," another commenter said. "Alementary was definitely my favorite place to be on a Friday night. Thank you for all the memories and great beer! You will be missed terribly! Best of luck in your next chapter!

