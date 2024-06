Authorities were called to the home at 423 Hudson St. at approximately 5 p.m., Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista said.

"They're having a conversation with the male... to come out peacefully," the captain said.

There were no injuries and no hostages, and the street was closed at Pulaski Place as of press time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

