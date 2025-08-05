Hackensack Appoints Retired Fire Chief As New City Manager

Thomas Freeman, a retired Hackensack fire chief and third-generation firefighter, was unanimously appointed to the role during a packed Special Council Meeting on Monday, Aug. 4, city officials said.

The crowd’s reaction? A standing ovation and thunderous applause.

Freeman, who was born and raised in Hackensack, brings more than four decades of public service experience to the post. He joined the city’s fire department in 1983 and rose through the ranks to become Chief in 2009. He retired in 2023.

“Mr. Freeman comes with a lot of experience,” Deputy Mayor Agatha Toomey said. “He will continue to be a great asset to the City as he was in his prior life here”.

This isn’t Freeman’s first time as City Manager. He briefly stepped into the role in 2021 after the sudden death of then-City Manager Ted Ehrenburg. When Vincent Caruso took over later that year, Freeman returned to the fire department.

Caruso resigned last week to pursue new opportunities, according to the city. “It has been a true honor to work alongside such a dedicated and talented group of individuals,” Caruso said.

Freeman said he learned from every City Manager he worked with over the years and is ready to lead.

You’ve always stood behind me and the Fire Department,” he told attendees. “And I look forward to continuing that strong partnership in this new role."

Mayor Caseen Gaines called Freeman “a true partner” and praised his leadership: "He has dedicated himself to this City with distinction for over 40 years."

