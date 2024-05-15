H-Mart Opening 16,800-Square-Foot Food Hall At NJ's Largest Mall

American Dream, in East Rutherford, announced H Mart will be opening a 16,860-square-foot food hall later this spring.
The food hall will be the largest in the northeast. Food offerings at H Mart will include Korean delicacies from Sang's Tofu & Grill and K-Town Hero, offering bulgogi beef brisket, fried chicken and gochujang pork belly by Hooni Kim.
Other fast-casual Asian dining options include:
- The Bao: Specializing in Dim Sum, noodles and soup dumplings
- Gold Miss: Donuts, hot dogs, ice cream, frozen yogurt and slush drinks
- Gong Cha: Premium tea, bubble tea and coffee
- BBQ Chicken: Fried chicken with a variety of sauces
- Jeong’s Noodle: Noodle, seafood and chicken dishes
- Wok Bar
- Tous les Jours: An artisan bakery serving a unique selection of cakes, pastries, sandwiches and handcrafted beverages
- Don Don Curry: Japanese Curry, Takoyaki, Tempura and Karaage
- Let Them Talk: A selection of Korean drinks
The H Mart was originally announced in July 2019.
