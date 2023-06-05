Gymnastics Coach Sexually Assaulted Three Teen Athletes On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

Sasha C. Raught, 55, of Manchester Township is charged with aggravated sexual assault and three counts of sexual assault, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

An investigation by members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau revealed that Raught entered into sexual relationships with three of his former athletes when they were each teenagers, Santiago said.

The incidents took place before he was suspended from coaching gymnastics in 2020, according to the US Center For SafeSport.

The first two instances took place when he worked at Shrewsbury Gymnastics during the early to mid-1990s, while the third instance took place in 2008 while he was worked at Jonas Gymnastics Academy in Marlboro, Santiago said.

Raught was arrested at his home without incident late last month by members of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Manchester and Shrewsbury Police Departments, then held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing tentatively scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 7 in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about Raught’s activities is urged to contact MCPO Detective Joseph Pahopin toll-free at 1-800-533-7443.

According to the U.S. Center for Safesport, Raught was temporarily suspended by USA Gymnastics and given a no-contact directive on Sept. 16, 2020, for alleged misconduct.

