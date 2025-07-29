Partly Cloudy 96°

SHARE

Gym Wallet Thefts Leave Members Out Hundreds — NJ Man Busted, Cops Say

A 27-year-old man is facing charges after police say he stole money from gym-goers' wallets as they worked out at a Bergen County facility.

Powerhouse Gym in Mahwah

Powerhouse Gym in Mahwah

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Jamie Morella, of Pequannock, was identified as the suspect who swiped $50, $120, $320, and $630, from wallets left in lockers at the Powerhouse Gym in Mahwah, Mahwah Police Capt. Michael Blondin said.

Detective Christopher Fasulo led the investigation and worked with gym staff to identify Morella as a suspect. He was arrested in Montclair on Monday, July 28.

Morella was transported back to Mahwah Police Headquarters, where he was charged with four counts of theft. He was released pending a hearing in Superior Court.

Authorities are asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized in the same manner to call Detective Fasulo at 201-529-1000 ext. 222.

The Mahwah Police Department urges gym members to be cautious and avoid leaving valuables unattended in public lockers.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE