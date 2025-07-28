Gwyneth Paltrow Teams Up With Astronomer After Kiss Cam Chaos At Ex-Husband's Concert

Paltrow appeared as a "very temporary" spokesperson for Astronomer, the New York-based data company at the center of the viral incident. The video was released on the firm's Instagram page on Friday, July 25.

Paltrow, the ex-wife of Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, introduced herself as acting on behalf of the firm's 300 employees, answering scripted questions about the company while ignoring the controversy.

"Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones," she said. "Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow, unifying the experience of running data, ML, and AI pipelines at scale. We've been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation."

The satirical video was created by Maximum Effort. Reynolds' agency is known for comedic ad campaigns tied to viral moments, AdWeek reported.

In a LinkedIn post, Astronomer interim CEO Pete DeJoy thanked both the agency and employees.

“They supported our customers, each other, and our mission without missing a beat,” DeJoy wrote. “To all of our employees at Astronomer: thank you for showing what great teams are made of. Your character and commitment do not go unnoticed.”

The company faced national attention after a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, July 16, when former CEO Andy Byron and chief people officer Kristin Cabot were caught on the kiss cam. The pair appeared to be embracing before quickly pulling apart — Cabot covering her face and Byron ducking out of frame.

Martin offered a live reaction to the moment.

"Either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy," he told the crowd.

The clip was posted by a Jersey Shore bartender and quickly exploded online. Byron, who is married, resigned a couple of days later, while Cabot left her position as well.

Astronomer builds data pipeline software using Apache Airflow, with clients in AI, autonomous vehicles, and sports analytics. The company confirmed that no other employees were involved in the video.

The Coldplay moment has also sparked a pop culture ripple, with streams of the band’s music jumping 20% following the viral video.

